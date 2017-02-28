Careers with Physics, Chemistry and Maths

January Edition, Career, Dinesh Lahoti

Most of the science students with PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) combination tend to go for a career in engineering. While an engineering degree do opens up lot of opportunities, it may not be everyone’s true match. There was a time when only engineering degree used to provide lots of opportunity nevertheless this is not same anow. With the rise of globalisation and advancement in technology, students now have a lot of interesting careers other than engineering.

During my interaction with thousands of high school students, I have found that a lot of student wants to pursue engineering mainly due to peer pressure or less exposure. I thought it will be helpful for many reading this to explore a career other than engineering. I have written a brief of some of the emerging career options with PCM combination. Let us explore some interesting career options.

Architecture: An architect design new buildings, makes changes to existing buildings and advices on the conservation and restoration of old buildings.

Computer Applications: Professionals in this domain apply their knowledge of computer systems to specialised roles such as software development, app development, web design etc.

Defense: Defense personnel are responsible for defending the nation, and supporting domestic and international peacemaking operations and humanitarian work.

Aviation: Professionals in this domain are associated with the design, maintenance, operation and flying of aircrafts, with specialized roles such as pilot, air traffic controller, airport operations manager etc

Fashion Technology: Fashion technologists are a central point of contact in all process right from the choice of fabric and design of garments to its manufacture.

Forensic Science: Forensic scientists gather, document, investigate and analyze evidence of crimes. The evidence may be as intricate as fingerprints, blood, hair or bullets.

Disaster Management: Disaster management professionals assist in the management of programs or resources to respond to emergency situations, caused due to natural events such as earthquakes, floods, cyclones etc.

Product Design: Product designers research and develop ideas for new products and the systems used to make them, to ensure their aesthetics, design and usability.

UX design: A User Experience designer is responsible for enhancing user experience of a product or computer system, by maximizing the usability, accessibility and the ease provided.

Ethical Hacking: An Ethical Hacker is a computer and networking expert who systematically and legitimately attempts to penetrate a computer system or network, with the company’s permission.

Agricultural Engineering: Agricultural engineers are professional who design and develop new procedures, systems and tools for agricultural operations and products.

Astronomy: Astronomers study the celestial bodies of the universe including their movement, nature, law, composition, history and possible future developments.

Flavour chemistry: Flavour chemists determine the individual compounds that are responsible for the characteristic flavour found in foods and beverages, and use them to make food taste, smell and look better.

UI Design: A user designer is responsible for the overall look and feel of the website or mobile app, including its layout, presentation and navigation.

For more about each career, students and parents can contact domain expert or mail me at dineshkrlahoti@ gmail.com. In next edition, I will share some interesting careers in commerce and arts.