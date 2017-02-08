Cash Limit Upped to Rs 50000 Per Week from Feb 20; No Limit from March 13

The limits on savings bank cash withdrawals post-demonetisation are to be withdrawn in two stages, the Reserve Bank of India announced on Wednesday, with the limit slated to go up to Rs,50,000 per account from February 20, and to go altogether from March 13.

For now, the withdrawal per week for every savings account cannot exceed Rs. 24,000.

Meanwhile, RBI on Wednesday kept its key lending rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), during its third bi-monthly monetary policy review — the sixth and final one for the fiscal 2016-17, kept the repurchase rate, or the short-term lending rate it charges on borrowings by commercial banks, unchanged at 6.25 per cent. The reverse repurchase rate automatically remained unchanged at 5.75 per cent.