Centre Allocates Funds for Akhaura Integrated Check Post

Central government has sanctioned the project to Tripura for constructing cafeteria, open theatre, gallery and conference block at Akhaura Integrated Check Post to facilitate the viewers of joint parade by the BSF and BGB at the Indo-Bangla Border.

Tourism minister Ratan Bhowmik said on Sunday the first instalment of project has been released by the centre as part of the DPR of Rs.18 crore had been sent to build up infrastructure for viewers of joint parade and to introduce light and sound system at Ujjyanta Palace. The state will complete both the project with this fund within next two years.

He further informed that another four star hotel will be constructed at the outskirt of Agartala. Construction Company Nagarjuna will construct the hotel at Agartala Airport road. The company has purchased two and half acre land for the purpose. The minister alleged that Archaeological Survey of India has not taken initiative to developed Unokoti after approval of Rs.1 crore by the State for the purpose and added the income from tourism has been affected after demonetisation.

“We are not yet introduced online payment at tourist spots except a luxury guest house in the city. As a result, the tourists lodging has been reduced substantially,” Bhowmik added.

