Centre Asserts NE-Myanmar Trade Growth

Union MoS Commerce and Industry, Nirmala Sitharaman said that bilateral trade between the Northeast states and Myanmar has grown by Rs 6,699.54 lakh. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that the total estimated trade between India and Myanmar through the Northeast has increased from Rs. 7,752.72 lakh to Rs. 14,452.26 lakh between 2013-14 and 2015-16.

This has been in consonance with the Act East policy that aims to deepen economic cooperation and economic trade with the countries in Asia-Pacific region by facilitating bilateral trade from Northeast India. Some of the steps taken for promoting trade include shifting barter trade to normal trade, expansion of all tradable commodities, Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport facility for increasing trade through sea route, India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and widening of the Imphal–Moreh road for better land connectivity.

Comprehensive telecom development plan for Northeast, initiation of better banking facility, expansion of rail network in the region, Land Customs Stations (LCS) at Moreh, Zokhawthar and Champhai, establishment of border haats and Integrated Check Post at Moreh are some of the other measures included in this policy.