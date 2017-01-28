Centre Mulls to Develop Northeast as Favourite Youth Destination

Union DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh stated that the focus with which the Ministry of DoNER under the Union Government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a series of new initiatives over the last two years, the day is not far when the Northeast Region (NER) will develop as the favourite ‘youth destination’ for youngsters.

Singh was addressing a gathering of students, as chief guest, at an Inter-College Northeast cultural event, in which around 25 colleges of Delhi University participated in different categories.

Referring to the large number of Northeast student community in Delhi as well as other metro city, Singh pointed, “In the earlier decades, the Northeast did not receive the kind of attention it deserved, as a result of which there has been an exodus from the region to the other parts of India.” He further added the primary reason behind this is lack of employment opportunities and deficit of quality education.

“On the one hand, the Northeast has a huge natural resource which has remained unexplored and on the other hand, there is huge youth potential which has remained unutilized,” Singh observed, adding, “The Organic farming mission focusing primarily on Northeast and the thrust on other areas like bamboo trade, etc. will help in creating job avenues.”

Singh mentioned a special impetus given by the Ministry of DoNER to Prime Minister’s “Startup India, Standup India” by introducing venture capital fund for those young startups who wish to start an establishment or entrepreneurship in Northeast.” If this succeeds, startups from all over India will make a beeline for Northeast India.”

Noting one the first of its kind initiatives, Singh informed the decision to set up a Sports University considering the high athletic potential of the youth and also the Brahmaputra Study Centre in the Guwahati University. “Delhi has been enriched by some of the best faculty hailing from Northeast and appealed them to go back to their state of origin and serve the cause of academics.”