Tue, 24 Jan 2017

Centre Sends 35 Tonne Petroleum Products to Crisis-Hit Manipur

January 23
21:53 2017
The Centre has dispatched 35 tonne of petroleum products to Manipur to tackle the crisis arising out of the 82-day economic blockade on a national highway which has crippled normal life in the state.

While 35 tonne petroleum and diesel were sent through an Indian Airforce C-17 Globemaster plane, 70 tonne more petroleum products will be sent soon, official sources said. The move came two days after an inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reviewed the stock of food grains and petroleum products in Manipur and how to replenish the supply.

Pradhan on Monday met Singh and briefed him about the supply position. The Central government has informed the Election Commission about the move as assembly election is due in Manipur on March 4 and 8. Prices of all commodities, especially food grains, have skyrocketed while petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders are being sold at high prices in black markets, raising serious concerns in the Central government, they said.

Since November 1, the United Naga Council has imposed the economic blockade on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam) that serve as lifelines for the landlocked Manipur. While NH-37 was partially reopened, there is no traffic movement on NH-2.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been making repeated efforts to find a way to have the NH-2 opened. On November 15, 2016, tripartite talks with government of Manipur and United Naga Council were called at New Delhi to discuss the economic blockade, which were not attended by Government of Manipur.

-PTI

