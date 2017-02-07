Centre to Address Northeast’s Challenges of Digitalisation: Gohain

Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain on Tuesday assured that the government will address various challenges faced by northeastern region with regards to universalisation of digital transactions.

“There are certain challenges and barriers in universalisation of digital transactions and migration to digital economy in remote corners of the northeast where infrastructure and internet connectivity is poor and where awareness about digital transactions is poor,” he said.

The minister was speaking at the Digi-Dhan Mela, government’s initiative aimed at promoting digital and cashless transactions and spreading digital financial literacy among the public, held in Shillong. The Mela was organised by the State Information Technology and Communication Department in collaboration with NITI Aayog and Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes, Gohain said, “This dynamic and momentous step has been among other reasons primarily aimed at curbing the flow of black money, fighting corruption and weeding put fake currency.”

He said that digital transactions lead to curbing of tax avoidance, mitigate generation of black money, keep a check on inflation and enable huge savings to the Reserve Bank of India on account of steep fall in procurement and printing of paper currency including its management.

“Digital economy will enable improvement in delivery of government welfare programme by checking leakages, increasing transparency and efficiency in services delivery; and enabling better targeting as money is transferred directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries,” Gohain said.

Meghalaya Information Technology & Communication Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh laid stress on having more telecom towers and equipment to increase coverage and also urged the BSNL and private sector players to come forward to address this concern.

Other highlights of the day included exhibitions by banks, mobile wallets providers, government departments and entrepreneurs, opening of bank accounts on spot and link it to aadhar number, besides various competitions on cashless transaction on poster, jingle, slogan etc. and performances by artists. The Union Minister launched the BSNL Mobicash, an e-wallet application, and distributed prizes to the winners of various competition held as part of the celebration.

Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh also handed over the awards to four local taxi drivers, Bankular Kharkongor, Imran Khan, Subash Thapa and Bablu Kumar with Digital Taxi Award and Manosh Kumar Rai, a cobbler by profession with the Digital Vendor Award for successfully carrying out digital transactions in their day to day business.

-IANS