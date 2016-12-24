Centre to Build Biotech Labs in Schools of Arunachal

To inculcate interest in science and give student an exposure to practicals, the government will invest Rs 75-100 crore over the next five years to build biotechnology laboratories in schools in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan said 50 biotech laboratories would be alone built in senior secondary schools of Arunachal Pradesh under the Biotechnology Labs in Senior Secondary School (BliSS) programme.

The programme will be executed by the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology. The government will also build five centres of excellence in different areas of biotechnology in the northeastern state, Harsh Vardhan said.

The Minister said he will also send a team from Delhi to study the feasibility and promotion of science and how youth of the state can get more benefit from the ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Stand Up India’ programme.

-PTI