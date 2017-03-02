Chamling Terms Sikkim as Best State of India

Sikkim is the best state of India, this was stated by Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling on Thursday during the silver jubilee celebration of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

“I would like to offer my heartiest congratulations to all. In the last 25 years, SDF has been the party of the Sikkimese people,” said Chamling, adding, “I am glad that we have not let the people down. There is no denying the fact that Sikkim has made tremendous progress in all spheres.”

Chamling further terms Sikkim as best state of India, “Today, Sikkim is the best state of India, which is still a developing country.”

Sikkim has been able to carve a niche and has secured a worldwide recognition, “We have been lauded and appreciated at various forums for our efforts. Our unique policies and initiatives are being emulated across the nation and overseas as well,” Chamling pointed. I am sure every citizen is proud and happy of the achievements.

On this historic occasion, he thanked the people of Sikkim for extending relentless support to SDF. CM also acknowledged all the bureaucrats, technocrats, government officials, teachers, students, and people from all walks of life. “All these years, I have worked with utmost dedication and sincerity for the welfare of the state and the people; and I will continue doing so till the people of Sikkim want me to.”

“I would like to appeal to all of you to continue giving us your support and co-operation in future as well. Let us all work unitedly and make Sikkim the best state in the world,” Chamling asserted.