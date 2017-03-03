Fri, 03 Mar 2017

Chapchar Kut Celebrated Across Mizoram

March 03
17:20 2017
Chapchar Kut, the most important traditional festival of the Mizos was on Friday celebrated across Mizoram and Mizo-inhabited areas in the neighbouring states.

Dressed in traditional attire, exuberant dancers danced to the tunes of traditional music and songs while popular Mizo dances including Cheraw, Sarlamkai, Chheihlam and Khuallam were performed by different cultural troupes.

Well-known singers and pop groups also performed in different places where the festival was celebrated including the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl.

In Aizawl, state chief minister Lal Thanhawla was the Kut pa or father of the festival, while state Art and Culture minister R Romawia was the Kut thlengtu or host of the festival. The Chapchar Kut was organised jointly by the state art and culture department and the Young Mizo Association.

-PTI

Chapchar KutChapchar Kut 2017MizosYoung Mizo Association
