Thu, 09 Feb 2017

Chargesheet Filed Against Meghalaya MLA in Sex Racket Case

February 09
22:06 2017
Meghalaya Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Independent MLA Julius K Dorphang and five others for their alleged involvement in sexual exploitation a 14-year-old girl. The charge sheet was filed against the 52-year-old MLA in the court of District and Sessions Judge E Kharumnuid, who is functioning as the POCSO court judge.

Dorphang, who supports the ruling Congress, and the other accused were charged under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house, owned by senior Congress leader and Home Minister H D R Lyngdoh’s family, was arrested last month for working as a pimp of the victim girl.

She was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all who had exploited her and worked as her pimps. Altogether 16 people were arrested in this case.

-PTI

