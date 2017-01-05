China Denies Double Standards, Justifies Stand on Masood Azhar

China on Thursday refuted Indian allegations it had double standards on terrorism and said it took a “just” stand by blocking New Delhi’s bid to list Pakistani Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

“Allegation that China adopts double standards on the UN Security Council 1267 committee listing matter does not stand. China takes action based on solid evidence that is the one standard we use,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here.

Geng was responding to remarks by Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Azhar, accused of masterminding the 2016 Pathankot terror attack on an Indian air base. Geng said: “We have taken a responsible and constructive part in relevant discussion in a professional and objective way.

“Relevant members differed on this issue. The purpose of China to put forward technical hold on that issue is to create enough time for the committee and relevant parties to consult with each other on the relevant issue.” China was the only country among the 15-member Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council that objected to India’s application to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

“China takes a very objective and just and professional attitude… Up to now the Committee is yet to come to an agreement on this issue and we would like stay in communication and coordination with all relevant parties including India,” Geng added.

-IANS