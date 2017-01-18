Wed, 18 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Chinese Newspaper Makes Robot Write Story

Chinese Newspaper Makes Robot Write Story
January 18
17:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With mechanisation slowly edging into almost every field, the scribe, too, is sought to be replaced by a robot — in a first, a Chinese newspaper on Wednesday published its first story written by a robot. The article, in Guangzhou-based Southern Metropolis Daily, was 300 characters long and focused on the Spring Festival travel rush, China Daily reported.

Its author, Xiao Nan, took only a second to finish writing the piece and is able to write both short stories and longer reports, according to Wan Xiaojun, a professor at Peking University who leads the team studying and developing such robots.

“When compared with the staff reporters, Xiao Nan has a stronger data analysis capacity and is quicker at writing stories,” he said. “But it does not mean intelligent robots will soon be able to completely replace reporters.”

At present, robots are unable to conduct face-to-face interviews, cannot respond intuitively with follow-up questions and don’t have the ability to select the news angle from an interview or conversation, Wan said.

“But robots will be able to act as a supplement, helping newspapers and related media, as well as editors and reporters,” he said, adding that he was working alongside the Southern Metropolis Daily to establish a special laboratory to study and develop media robots.

-IANS

Tags
Xiao Nan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.