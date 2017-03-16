CII Mulls to Develop Meghalaya by 2022

Seeking an inclusive and developed state by 2022, the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Young Indians (Yi) on Wednesday unveiled the vision document [email protected] As the state will turn 50 on January 21, 2022, the CII’s Young Indians and NE forward have taken the initiative to formulate the vision document where every citizen can contribute to realise the dream of a developed Meghalaya.

[email protected] – The Vision is not just an initiative but a reminder that we are where we are in these 45 years but could we be somewhere ahead than where we are today?” said Young Indians’ Meghalaya chapter chairman Vijay Byrsat, adding, “The next five years should be diligently dedicated to taking us closer to where we must be by 2022.”

According to them, education and health of rural Meghalaya, employment, environment and inculcation of an entrepreneurial culture should be the thrust areas in order to develop Meghalaya by 2022.

These areas of intervention can be constructively arbitrated by all citizens. “All we need is to come together and help each other bring about sustainable intervention in these areas,” Byrsat suggested.

The Young Indians will submit the vision document to Meghalaya government with an appeal to take up the major issues.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dikkanchi D. Shira said “Youths must be equipped with skills to create self-reliance and promote sustainable livelihood among the people of the state. Scientific utilisation of natural resources is also required.”

She also stressed on promotion of Meghalaya as a destination for eco-tourism, rural tourism, and health and education.