Thu, 16 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

CII Mulls to Develop Meghalaya by 2022

CII Mulls to Develop Meghalaya by 2022
March 16
13:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Seeking an inclusive and developed state by 2022, the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Young Indians (Yi) on Wednesday unveiled the vision document [email protected] As the state will turn 50 on January 21, 2022, the CII’s Young Indians and NE forward have taken the initiative to formulate the vision document where every citizen can contribute to realise the dream of a developed Meghalaya.

[email protected] – The Vision is not just an initiative but a reminder that we are where we are in these 45 years but could we be somewhere ahead than where we are today?” said Young Indians’ Meghalaya chapter chairman Vijay Byrsat, adding, “The next five years should be diligently dedicated to taking us closer to where we must be by 2022.”

According to them, education and health of rural Meghalaya, employment, environment and inculcation of an entrepreneurial culture should be the thrust areas in order to develop Meghalaya by 2022.

These areas of intervention can be constructively arbitrated by all citizens. “All we need is to come together and help each other bring about sustainable intervention in these areas,” Byrsat suggested.

The Young Indians will submit the vision document to Meghalaya government with an appeal to take up the major issues.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dikkanchi D. Shira said “Youths must be equipped with skills to create self-reliance and promote sustainable livelihood among the people of the state. Scientific utilisation of natural resources is also required.”

She also stressed on promotion of Meghalaya as a destination for eco-tourism, rural tourism, and health and education.

Tags
[email protected]Vijay Byrsat
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.