Fri, 20 Jan 2017

Prism Demands CBI Probe into Mizoram Lottery Scam

January 20
13:17 2017
A Mizoram anti-corruption watchdog has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee lottery scam.

The People’s Right to Information and Development Society of Mizoram (Prism) in a letter to Mizoram assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Lalruatkima said the reported scandal must be handed over to the CBI.

“Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG) audit report found huge irregularities in the state lottery. Considering the gravity, the probe by the CBI is urgently crucial,” said the letter by Prism, which was released to the media on Friday.

The CAG in its latest report, presented to the state assembly recently, informed that the Mizoram government lost Rs 11,808.77 crore during 2012-13 to 2014-15 fiscal due to non-deposit of Minimum Guaranteed Revenue (MGR) and Administrative Expenses by four lottery distributors.

“The state government during 2012-13 to 2014-15 received paltry revenue of Rs 25.45 crore,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Finance Minister Lalsawta asserted, “The state government did not lose a single penny in the lottery sale as per the agreement made with the lottery distributors.”

While interacting with reporters Lalsawta noted, “As per the agreement made with distributors, the MGR to be deposited by distributors to the state government from lottery draw for the years — 2012-13 and 2014-2015 was Rs 25.45 crore.”

He disclosed that lottery as of now is running in Mizoram based on model form of agreement, prescribed by the Union Home Ministry.

