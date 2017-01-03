Civil Society Groups Want Meghalaya Legislator Arrested for Raping Minor

Civil society groups in Meghalaya on Tuesday asked police to issue a red alert notice to arrest Independent legislator Julius Dorphang, who has been accused of raping minor girl.

The groups comprising of a powerful women’s group Civil Society Women’s Organisation and Thma U Rangli, a progressive political outfit of Meghalaya, also reiterated their demand for the resignation of Home Minister H.D.R. Lyngdoh after his son’s guest house was used for sexual exploitation.

Dorphang, a former rebel leader of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, is supporting the ruling Congress-led government, went into hiding after police registered a case against him. Among other things, he was charged under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA).

“A red corner notice should be immediately issued to all states in the country including all exit and entry points of the state to arrest the legislator,” the groups said in a statement.

They also asked Assembly Speaker Abu Taher Mondal to take action against Dorphang. “The Chief Minister ought to take full responsibility and ensure action against the two legislators who are members of the Meghalaya United Alliance government,” they added.

The Home Minister said he would not step down but assured that he would not interfere in the investigation. “I leave it to the police to freely and fairly investigate the case, and those involved should face consequences according to the law,” Lyngdoh told IANS.

Police have arrested five persons, which include three women pimps. A waitress at the Home Minister’s family-run guest house has also been arrested.

-IANS