CJNCSD Demands Inquiry Into ‘Custodial Torture’, ‘Indiscriminate Firing’

Taking serious exception to the report of inhuman custodial torture involving electric shock against the two incarcerated United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and the indiscriminate firing at Khumji village on January 12 where one Dikhonang Gonmei was killed and three others seriously injured, the Joint Naga Civil Societies, Delhi (CJNCSD) on Friday demanded “immediate judicial enquiry” and action against the responsible police officials to ensure that justice and rule of law prevail.

Crying foul over the reported use of third-degree method and violation of human dignity of the two incarcerated leaders Gaidon Kamei and SK Stephen, the CJNCSD in a statement expressed that it was “baffled” that such acts were permitted to take place despite the duo being under judicial custody.

The CJNCSD added that it was ‘bemused’ that “the contemporary Manipur as a democratic state has been reduced to an absurd entity where targeting the life, soul and interest of the Nagas has become the sole professed state-function of the Government of Manipur.”

Claiming that Nagas have been observing peaceful protests since the arrest of the two UNC leaders and formation of the new seven districts, the CJNCSD accused the Manipur Chief Minister of resorting to “state-terrorism” to brutalise, dehumanize and subdue the legitimate aspirations and rights of the Nagas. “Against every democratic norm and expectation, the State Government and the Government of India have been dictating terms on the Nagas to withdraw the ongoing agitation instead of fulfilling their legitimate demands,” the Delhi-based Joint Naga Civil Societies argued.

Meanwhile, the CJNCSD has demanded the unconditional release of the two UNC leaders and the immediate rollback of the new seven districts. “There is no question of the Nagas withdrawing the ongoing agitation or entering into the proposed “tri-partite talk” without first fulfilling their demands,” it asserted.

“No use of state-force or terror can deter the Nagas from standing up for their birthright and historical aspirations,” the CJNCSD asserted.