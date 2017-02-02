CM Relief Fund Has Been Reformed

On the initiative of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh government has streamlined the process and disbursement of grants from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for transparency and faster relief to those in urgent need. A notification in this regard, with approval from the state Cabinet, has been issued for immediate effect.

As per the notification, the ex-gratia payment presently done from the District Administration (DA) department and Home department has been subsumed with CMRF. Henceforth, the ex-gratia payment to victims of attack by suspected militants or anti-social elements, motor vehicle accidents, electrocution, boat mishaps, rape, riot, etc will be done from the CMRF.

Prescribed grants for payment have also been revised and fixed to maintain impartiality and uniformity. As such, for death cases an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs per person has been fixed, while critically injured will be granted Rs 2 lakhs and the injured will get an aid of Rs 50 thousand.

Further, financial assistance for urgent medical treatment shall be provided to the needy and poor, particularly those not covered under the Chief Minister’s Universal Health Insurance Scheme (CMUHIS). As per the notification maximum financial assistance for treatment purposes will not exceed Rs 4 lakhs for each individual case. Patients with terminal diseases and critically ill patients, even if they are covered under CMUHIS, will also be entitled up to this prescribed ceiling of Rs 4 lakhs. As funds under CMRF is limited, it has been decided that financial assistance will be provided only for major treatment and critical diseases.

The Chief Minister, who is the sanctioning authority, may modify the recommended quantum of assistance, which however will not exceed the prescribed limit of Rs 4 lakhs. To smoothen the process of service delivery, a prescribed application format has been finalized. Forms for applying for aid from CMRF will be made available at the Chief Minister’s Office, Dispatch Branch, First Floor, Block B, State Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.