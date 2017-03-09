Cold War Among Bureaucrats Spreading False Information: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday told the assembly that there was “cold war” among the bureaucrats in the state which was responsible for spreading false information about the government.

“I assure this august House that the government will investigate because unhealthy trend is happening in the state and I warned through you (Mr Speaker) there seems to be some cold war among bureaucrats,” Sangma said, while responding to a call attention notice on a media report which alleged that the Forest department gave undue favour to a cement plant.

He said, “The privilege space available for government officers to serve the people should not be misused to settle personal scores.” The Chief Minister also warned, “Anything which goes against the interest of the state the government will take note of this and take measures to ensure there is a system created as a deterrent.”

A report in a daily had alleged that there was “irregularity” and “favouritism” to one cement plant which was refuted by Mukul Sangma saying the government has nothing to do with one cement plant and to remain hostile with the other. Stating that the allegation of irregularities was very serious, he said, “The intent behind (the report) is something which the government will look into seriously.

-PTI