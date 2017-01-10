Collector Escapes Attempt on Life in Manipur

The Collector of Tamenglong district in Manipur escaped an assassination attempt at his official residence on Monday night.

Some unknown people hurled petrol bombs from across the perimeter brick walls, the police said. The guards at the residence of M. luikham opened several rounds of fire in the air to ward off the attackers. It was not immediately known if it was a militant attack as no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“At least nine petrol bombs were lobbed. We have also recovered some unexploded bombs. Nobody was hurt in the attack. Investigation is on,” a police official said. “It is yet to be verified whether the attackers were militants or local youths who have been picketing offices,” the official added.

The security of the Collector’s house — which is also his office — has been beefed up. Besides, the number of armed escort personnel for luikham has also been increased. The police said it did not want to take any chances following a recent armed attack on two trucks. The drivers were wounded.

Tamenglong, which is one of India’s poorest districts, lies on the National Highway 37. On Nov 1, the United Naga Council (UNC) imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the highway. Besides, UNC activists have been picketing the government offices.

