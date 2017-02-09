Committee Formed to Study Shortage of Natural Gas in Assam

Assam government on Thursday said it has formed a committee which has members from all petroleum majors to study the shortage of natural gas in the state.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Rituparna Baruah during the Question Hour, State Mines and Minerals Minister Pramila Rani Brahma said natural gas production in Assam is far less than the demand. “We have formed a committee with representatives from major oil and gas companies. They will study the natural gas shortage scenario in Assam and what can be done in this regard,” Brahma said.

She informed the House that Assam has an estimated reserve of 102,815 million cubic metre of natural gas beneath it. The minister said work is underway as per the Hydrocarbon Vision Document, 2030, to connect Assam with the National Gas Grid and a sub-committee under GAIL is looking after this.

Talking about the shortage of natural gas in tea gardens, Brahma said government is in discussion with oil producing companies like OIL and ONGC for supplying gas to the tea processing units as per demands in future.

