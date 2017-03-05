Complete Counting Arrangements by Tuesday: Poll panel

The Election Commission on Sunday directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in the five states to complete vote counting arrangements by Tuesday.

The poll panel has also sought full-proof security at all the 157 counting centres, an official statement said. The counting of votes in Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur will be done on March 11. Of the 157 counting centres, Uttar Pradesh will have 75 followed by Punjab (53), Uttarakhand (15), Manipur (12) and Goa (2).

The Election Commission has issued detailed instructions regarding storage and safety arrangements of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), appointment of counting staff and counting agents and the counting procedures. It has said that at all counting halls, there must be wire mesh to segregate the counting agents from the counting personnel and EVMs. The CEOs must complete all counting arrangements by March 7 night.

The whole process of counting, including the movement of EVMs, will be video filmed. Manipur will vote on March 8 along with the seventh and final round of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

