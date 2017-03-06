Mon, 06 Mar 2017

Compulsory Sanskrit in Schools: Assam Forest Minister Supports ULFA-I Chief

March 06
15:44 2017
Assam Forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma has openly backed banned outfit ULFA-I chief Paresh Barua’s demand that Sanskrit should not be made compulsory in government schools.

According to ULFA-I, Bodo language should be made compulsory as Bodos are the second largest indigenous community in Assam.
Supporting ULFA-I’s demand, Brahma said, “The Assam government’s decision to make Sanskrit compulsory is still open to a review by the state cabinet.”

Meanwhile, all Assam Students’ Union and several other organizations staged demonstrations across the state opposing the government’s move to make Sanskrit compulsory till Class VIII in government schools.

