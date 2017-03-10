Confident of Getting a Clear Majority This Time, Says Ibobi Singh

As the India Today- Axis exit polls predicted a majority of seats for Congress in Manipur with 30-36 seats and 16-22 seats to BJP. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh expressed confidence by stating that it is a sure win and this time also Congress would be forming the government in Manipur.

Congress has been ruling the state for 15 years since Okram Singh became the chief minister in 2002.

“I am hopeful that the people of Manipur will give a clear mandate to our party. We are confident of getting a clear majority this time. We will win anywhere between 40 and 42 seats,” he told a media.

Singh also mentioned that the Congress would win around 42 seats in the 60-member assembly.

2017 elections were very closely watched as activist Irom Sharmila also contested elections against CM Okram Singh in his

constituency Thoubal.

Manipur went to polls in two phases for the 60 assembly seats and over 84 per cent voters’ turnout was recorded. The exit polls have predicted a victory for the Congress in Manipur but the C- Voter predicted a win for BJP with 25 to 31 seats to BJP, 17 to 23 seats to Congress.