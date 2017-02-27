Congress Have Ruined Manipur: Rijiju

70 years of Congress rule is responsible for the emergence of militant groups in Manipur, this was alleged by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday.

“One thing is clear that the Congress is responsible for Manipur’s destruction,” Rijiju told a media, adding, “The militant organisations in Manipur are due to the 70-year rule of the Congress party. They have ruined the state.”

He added that peace is the only mantra for development.

“This time we want to eliminate Congress from Manipur. If we want to develop the state, then we have to get rid of Congress party,” he said at an election rally in Chandel, Manipur, adding, “We are here to solve each and every problem.”

Amidst the ongoing row over the clashes between AISA and the ABVP in Delhi University’s North Campus, Rijiju stated, “Nobody has the absolute right to define nationalism but anyone who wants to break India and supports terrorists can be called an anti-national.

He also said under the guise of freedom of expression even some students fantasize about breaking India.