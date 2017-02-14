Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Reach a Deal over Mega Fight

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have ‘agreed a deal’ to stage the fight of 2017, according to a report. The Sun are reporting that the McGregor and Mayweather camps are set to meet up in Las Vegas in the coming days, with a deal for the duo to fight edging closer in recent days as possible dates have been finalised.

McGregor pulled out of a Q&A event with fans in Dublin scheduled for this Friday after organisers confirmed ‘an unavoidable schedule change will see Conor McGregor in Las Vegas at the time of the event’. Now the latest report suggests McGregor will be filming an anti-bulling video in America this week as part of the deal that will give the green light to the Mayweather showdown.

The Nevada Sport Commission fined McGregor after he was deemed to have thrown a bottle in the direction of opponent Nate Diaz ahead of their UFC showdown showdown last year, with the Irishman’s gesture to take part in the film appearing to be part of a charm offensive to win backing from the Commission for the fight to take place.

The Sun are reporting that a source from the Straight Blast Gym has confirmed that an agreement is in place for the fight to take place. “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees,” stated their source.

“The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.” McGregor and Mayweather have been involved in several rounds of verbal sparring over recent months, with both clearly keen to hype up an event that could break box office records if it is confirmed.

While this would be McGregor’s first professional boxing match, interest in the event is already huge and the Dubliner appears to be getting into shape after he posted this video of his sparring session last week.

-Independent.ie