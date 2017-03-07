Considering Security & Connectivity, NER States are Safe: Chintey

Air connectivity within the Northeastern states has improved now, this was stated by Gautam Chintey, adviser (banking, industry and tourism), Northeastern Council (NEC).

On the inaugural day of the Destination North East 2017 in Chandigarh, in one of the technical session on Exploring Tourism Potential of North East India, Chintey, said “There are 7 entry points to Northeastern states and security and connectivity wise, NER states are safe and convenient.”

Dhian Chand of PHD Chamber meanwhile, stated, “There is a requirement of tourism packages for Northeastern states in order to promote tourism.”

He further added that tourism has great potential for generating income and opportunities in the Northeast India. “There is also a requirement of Tourism Development Policy in respect of Northeast by the government.”

Chand stressed that more emphasis should be there on the development of tourism infrastructure. “There is a need for Special Task Force for developing tourism industry in NER as there are huge investment opportunities in NER such as Adventure Tourism, Wildlife Tourism and Religious and Cultural Tourism.”

Manmohan Singh Kohli, representing the hotel industry, informed there is a requirement of developing more air connectivity to Northeastern Region (NER) in order to reduce travel time.

However, Arvind Malhotra GM (Tourism), CITCO, Chandigarh pointed the need for developing small tourism circuits within the country.