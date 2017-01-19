Convince Naga Leaders in Manipur to Call of Their Blockade: Rajnath Tells Zeliang

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has requested Nagaland Chief Minister, TR Zeliang to talk to the Naga leaders in Manipur to solve the matter amicably and at the earliest.

As per the statement released by CMO, the Union Home Minister called Zeliang to New Delhi on Wednesday and held a meeting, which was also attended by Manipur CM, O Ibobi Singh, and Manipur deputy CM Gaikhangam. At the meeting, “Rajnath made an earnest appeal to Zeliang to try to convince the Naga leaders in Manipur to call of their blockade and come to some sort of understanding with the Manipur government. “

“To which, Zeliang reiterated the demand of the UNC that the proposed tripartite meeting of the UNC, the Manipur government and the Centre should either be held at Senapati, or New Delhi,” CMO further noted.

Zeliang also conveyed the sentiments of the Naga people of Manipur to the Union Home Minister who gave him a patient hearing, CMO stated. It further added that Ibobi and Gaikhangam agreed that a tripartite meeting should be held preferably at Imphal, but were agreeable to the idea of having such a meeting at New Delhi.

Union Home Minister also echoed this idea, but insisted that the meeting should take place at the earliest so as to break the paralyzing impasse, economic as well as administrative, before Manipur heads for the polls.

Meanwhile, CMO said, “Manipur Chief Minister agreed to convey the sentiments of the parties present at Wednesday’s meeting to the Naga leaders of Manipur after it was decided that the meeting should be held on January 23, either at Imphal or New Delhi.”

It is to be mention here that both Rajnath Singh and O Ibobi Singh has congratulated and appreciated TR Zeliang ensuring unhindered movement of trucks and vehicles bound for Manipur.