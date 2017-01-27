Could Relate Well with Script of ‘Pink’: Andrea Tariang

If Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Pink” created a flutter last year with its content that challenged rigid social concepts, actress Andrea Tariang, who impressed one and all with her performance in the Bollywood film, feels it the relatable nature of the script that drew her despite linguistic barriers.

“I was not fluent in Hindi so when my dad called me I did laugh. But when I did decide to go for the auditions anyway, they gave me like a few lines to read and they were in Hindi. It took me really long to figure out four lines,” Andrea, who played the role of one of three girls around whom Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s film revolved, said while speaking at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet on Friday.

“But then, when I read the entire script it was really gripping to me. Most women have experienced what we went through in the film, if I am right. So I could relate very well,” Andrea said.

The northeast actor, also a guitarist, said she took immense pride in being able to represent the region in a field where not many from that belt get a chance to strut their stuff.

“I was happy to represent the northeast. Because everyone knows many in the northeast are not given a chance to do what I got to do. So, I am really proud that I am able to represent them. It’s close to my heart that I don’t think if I had to do another film it would top this.”

Chowdhury, who hails from West Bengal, revealed the reason why the performances of his actors looked too real in reel. “I told people to feel humiliated. I just did not want the scenes to look fake and was apprehensive. There were scenes which went overboard, but that was required.”

-IANS