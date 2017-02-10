Fri, 10 Feb 2017

Court Directs BSF to Allow Tej Bahadur Yadav’s Wife to Meet Him

February 10
17:08 2017
After the Delhi High Court’s intervention, the BSF on Friday agreed to allow the wife of “missing” BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose social media video clip on “substandard food” triggered an uproar, to meet him for two days.

A division bench of Justice G.S. Sistani and Justice Vinod Goel directed the BSF to let Yadav’s wife meet him at the battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and also to stay overnight for two days.

The court posted the matter for February 15.Yadav’s wife Sharmila has filed a habeas corpus plea after she and other family members failed to contact the Border Security Force trooper for three days.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain appearing for BSF told the court that Yadav was “not missing” and just transferred to another battalion in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir.

-IANS

Tej Bahadur Yadav
