CPI-M Misguiding People on Central Schemes: Tripura BJP

Tripura BJP has accused the ruling left front government of campaigning against the Centre’s development plans by misguiding people.

The vice-president of the party’s state committee, Subal Bhowmik, alleged that Chief minister Manik Sarkar has been accusing the Centre of depriving the state of financial assistance and development projects which is not true.

“The new government has adopted a policy of equal distribution of wealth among the states as it appeared that the planning commission was not successful in achieving its goal even after the 12th Five-Year Plan. Rather, it had become instrumental in making financial negotiations for the states,” he informed.

He added that NDA government formed three chief ministers’ sub-groups to look into the plans after dissolving the planning commission. Every chief minister has become a member of at least one of the committees. “Except West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, all chief ministers have attended meetings of the sub-committees. And, most state governments have appreciated the decisions for better planning and coordination. But suddenly, the Tripura Chief minister has started accusing the Centre,” he asserted.

“As many as 30 Centre-sponsored schemes were finalized unanimously and three reports on them were published in October last year. The new system prescribed for NE and Himalayan states has a fund allocation ratio of 90:10. For other states, it is 75:25. The campaign for 50:50 funding ratio is politically motivated,” revealed Bhowmik.

Rejecting the state government’s claim that introduction of NITI Aayog has deprived the state of more than Rs 1,000 crore annually, he said, “NITI Aayog had asked Tripura and other NE states to go through the reports of the 14th Finance Commission and Shivraj Singh Chauhan Committee and come out with an estimated loss, if any, which would be compensated.” “However most states are yet to submit their reports,” he pointed.