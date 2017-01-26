CPI-M Seeks Apology from Tripura Governor for Derogatory Remarks Against Party

The CPI-M, the main constituent of Tripura’s ruling Left Front, on Wednesday sought a public apology from Governor Tathagatha Roy for making “derogatory” comments against the party by equating it with fascist forces.

Noting Roy recently in a tweet held the CPI-M to be equal to fascist forces, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Central Committee member Bijan Dhar said that during World War II, Communists fought against the fascist forces. He said Roy “often talks like a political leader” and demanded a public apology for making such derogatory comments.

“If he (Roy) wants to do politics, he should quit the constitutional post of governor and do politics. As a RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) worker, he was appointed Governor by the BJP government at the Centre,” Dhar, also Secretary of the CPI-M Tripura state committee, told reporters.

“When most of the states in India opposed the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government’s decision to dissolve the Planning Commission and form the NITI Aayog, the Tripura Governor is advocating in its favour,” he said.

Referring to Roy’s suggestion during the celebration of National Voters Day on Wednesday in Agartala, the CPI-M leader said it is very unfortunate that a governor of a state favour the undemocratic view of conducting parliamentary and state assembly elections together.

“As per our federal structure, it is not possible to hold state assembly and Lok Sabha elections together. It seems our governor is in touch with new US President Donald Trump and shares his thoughts and ideas,” said Dhar, who was accompanied by another CPI-M central committee member Gautam Das.

The CPI-M leaders asked Roy to make public comments cautiously. Roy, a former President of BJP unit in West Bengal, was appointed as Tripura Governor in May 2015.

-IANS