Wed, 28 Dec 2016

Northeast Today

Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernando Santos Honoured at Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernando Santos Honoured at Globe Soccer Awards
December 28
15:51 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal`s Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos scooped the top prizes at the seventh edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Tuesday.

Ronaldo claimed the best player award after helping his country land their first major title at this year`s European Championship and firing Real to a record 11th European Cup triumph.

“Probably (this) was my best year so far,” Ronaldo, who earlier this month won the Ballon d`Or for the fourth time in his career, said in a short video message. “The people still doubt about me, about Real Madrid, about national team, and you have the proof. We win everything, so amazing year, I`m so happy.”

The 62-year-old Santos was named best manager after masterminding Portugal`s success in France, while Champions League winners Real Madrid took home the prize for club of the year. Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery, under pressure at the Parc des Princes following a mediocre first half of the season, also received an award having led Sevilla to a third straight Europa League crown before leaving for France.

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto`o was lauded for his career achievements.

-AFP

Tags
Cristiano RonaldoFernando SantosGlobe Soccer Awards
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.