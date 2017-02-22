CRPF DG Promises More Force in Meghalaya

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force, K Durga Prasad informed that he would divert its personnel from other areas of Meghalaya to Garo Hills region, provided the state government demands it.

“If there is a greater demand, we may think of diversion of personnel from other areas,” Prasad told reporters, adding, “The Union government has deployed Combat Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) commandos in Meghalaya to assist the state police in tackling the militancy problem in Garo Hills.

Prasad added the overall law and order situation in the Northeastern states has been peaceful barring the law and order problem in Manipur.

Earlier on Tuesday, he lauded the people of Meghalaya for rejecting violence and embracing peace terming the situation as ‘a matter of great satisfaction.

“People of Meghalaya deserved all the praise for rejecting violence and embracing peace,” Prasad told, adding, “The prevailing situation in Meghalaya he is a matter of great satisfaction. Violence in the state has come down significantly and situation is improving day by day.”