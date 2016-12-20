Curfew Relaxed for 9 Hours in Imphal Districts

With improvement in law and order situation in Manipur, curfew was relaxed in Imphal West and Imphal East districts for nine hours on Tuesday morning. The district magistrates of both the districts issued the orders relaxing the curfew from 9.30 AM, an official said.

Curfew in Imphal East district was clamped indefinitely on Sunday last after a mob torched and vandalised 22 passenger vehicles on the Imphal-Ukhrul road, while curfew in Imphal West district was imposed from evening to dawn. Meanwhile, Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh has convened a Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in the state as United Naga Council (UNC) resorted to an indefinite economic blockade since November 1 on the two national highways of the land-locked state.

Earlier at a late night Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister approved payment of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the three policemen killed during an ambush by hill-based militants on December 15. The Cabinet also approved to bear the cost of treatment of 14 other policemen who were injured in attacks on Manipur police in different places of Lokchao and Bongyang in the newly created Tengnoupal and Noney districts.

-PTI