Current Budget for NE Around 50,000 Crore

The current budget for Northeast for 2017-18 is around Rs 50,000 crore which is significantly higher than earlier years, which is an indication of high priority that the Modi government accords to the development of the region, this was stated by Union DoNER minister Jitendra Singh.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha in reply to a question by Member of Parliament from Assam, Ranee Narah, Dr Jitendra singh said, “10 % contribution from budget of the each of the 56 non-exempted Union Ministries earmarked for Northeast, amounts in total to over Rs. 43,000 crore which was earlier around Rs 33,000 crore.”

He further added in addition to this the Railway budget for Northeast is to the tune of Rs 5,500 crore, the budget for special roads scheme for Northeast is Rs 150 crore and the budget for BTC, KAATC & DHATC amounts to about 120 crore. The DoNER Ministry budget, for 2017-18 is also increased up to Rs. 279.45 crore.

“Both the pace of the various projects as well as the percentage expenditure of the allocated funds has shown significant rise during the last 3 years, as a result of certain pro-active steps taken by the DoNER Ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” asserted Singh, adding, “For example, the process of submission of approval of DPRs has been expedited using the help of modern technology and portals. Similarly, the services of space centre in Shillong are being solicited for appropriate and accurate preparation of Utilization Certificates without wasting time.”

He also claimed that as a result of this, the amount of around Rs 1158 crore which was pending on April 2016 due to delayed utilization certificates has got reduced to Rs 206.5 crore in February 2017.

Later Singh presided over a meeting of Consultative Committee on the Ministry of DoNER in which, among others, some of the senior Members of Parliament from the region including CL Ruala, Neiphiu Rio, Vincent H Pala, Naba Kumar Sarania and Bijoya Chakravarty and also Union Secretary DoNER Naveen Verma, Secretary North Eastern Council Ram Muivah and senior officers of DoNER Ministry were present.

During meeting he appreciated some of the state governments like Assam and Sikkim which had expedited the pace of various development projects. “In order to simplify procedures, the state governments should constitute their own state level empowered committee (SLEC).”