Wed, 22 Mar 2017

Dalai Lama to Release His Autobiography in Assamese

Dalai Lama to Release His Autobiography in Assamese
March 22
16:40 2017
The Assamese translation of “My Land and My People”, the autobiography of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, will be released in Guwahati next month.

The spiritual leader will himself release the book, which is titled “Mor Desh aru Mor Manuh” in Assamese on April 2 at IIT Guwahati.

It is the first Assamese version of any book written by the Tibetan spiritual leader, and is being published by Lawyer’s Book Stall, which is celebrating its 75th year of inception.

Bhaskar Dutta Baruah of Lawyer’s Book Stall said that the publishing house is also looking at “bring out some other notable works of the Dalai Lama in Assamese” one by one.

The book was first published in 1962 and later it was translated into various other languages. The Assamese translation has been done by Indrani Laskar.

-IANS

