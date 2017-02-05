Date for Talks Between Mizoram Govt & HPC-D to be Fixed Soon

The date for the fourth round of peace talks between the Mizoram government and the Manipur-based Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) would soon be fixed, a senior official of the state Home department said on Saturday.

The official said that the meeting of Home department officials to be chaired by Additional Secretary Lalbiakzama, on Tuesday next would deliberate on fixing of the next round of parleys and also the issues to be taken up during the coming talks.

Meanwhile, Lalthalien, member of the HPC (D) delegation told PTI over phone from Imphal that the delegation would be led by L T Hmar, working chairman of the outfit as was during the third round of talks.

The first round of peace talks was held on August 10 last and the second round on October five and six. The talks revolved around giving more autonomy and power to the Sinlung Hill Development Council (SHDC) formed following the agreement signed in 1994 between the erstwhile underground HPC and the Mizoram government.

The HPC (D) was formed just after the surrender of the HPC and the former continued to demand creation of a separate autonomous district council in the area adjoining Manipur. The HPC (D) now no longer demands a separate autonomous district council.

-PTI