DCW to Honour Sanjukta Parashar on International Women’s Day

Making Assam proud yet again, noted IPS officer now on deputation in National Investigation Agency (NIA) New Delhi Sanjukta Parashar will be awarded by Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) for her immense contribution in the field of woman empowerment. She is among 30 women to receive this award.

Sanjukta is well known for her immense courage and incredible work of fighting against taking NDFB(S). In just 15 months she has gun down 16 militants, arresting over 64 and impounding tons of arms and ammunition.

It is to be mentioned here that, on Wednesday Delhi Commission for Woman will honour 30 women from different walks of the life across India on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Speaking about the award, DCW chief, Swati Maliwal said, “These awards will not only recognize the unsung heroes of our society but will also prove as an inspiration to others.”