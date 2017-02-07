Death Toll in Nagaland Violence Rises to 3

With the death of one of the persons injured in clashes over Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections in Nagaland, the toll in the violence has risen to three.

Tsapise Sangtam, who was injured in clashes at Longkhim on the night of January 31, succumbed to his wounds in a Dimapur hospital, Chief Minister TR Zeliang said today. He, however, said the “type of clash” that left the person injured was yet to be ascertained. Two youths were killed in firing during clashes in Dimapur near the private residence of the Chief Minister on the same night.

Earlier in the day, Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) said Sangtam died on February 5 in a Dimapur hospital where he had been taken from Longkhim. Various tribal organisations of the state have been opposing conduct of ULB elections with 33 per cent women reservation on February 1, and the state government wanted to go ahead with it. This resulted in violence at various places and the election was withheld.

-PTI