Deborah Expresses Concern on Grim Education Scenario in Garo hills

Net Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya elementary education minister Deborah Marak on Thursday raised concerns on the grim education scenario of Garo hills.

While referring poor overall Class X board results and performance of students from rural areas, including those studying in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) schools, Marak said, “Students of Garo hills particular from rural areas are not being able to perform in the board exams. Many students who complete class VIII examination from SSA schools cannot even read or write. It is a sorry state of affairs.

Marak was at Monfort Education Centre to inaugurate the weeklong annual sports along with former MLA and minister Billikid A. Sangma.

Speaking about proxy teachers in rural areas, Marak stated, “Education in rural areas of Garo hills is in a mess as many teachers hire their proxies to teach on their behalf. We have to assess the problem and fix the wrongs.”

Motivating the students to excel in sports and co-curricular activities Marak urged the students to take active participation. “Sports teach the students to compete and inculcate the habit of obedience, discipline and the determination to win. In an era of science and computers, it is each ones responsibility to prepare our younger generation to take on the challenge of life.”

She also asked them to be prepared to grab the lion’s share to excel in their life in a world full of competitions at every level. “Education and competition are two universal ingredients of all human cultures.”

Making comment on quota and reservations, Marak mentioned, “Most good universities and institutions in the country have very high cut off marks and if our students do not score they will be left behind.”