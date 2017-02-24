Decision to Withdraw NSG Security Cover is Discriminatory: Mahanta

Former Assam chief minister and senior AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has said that the decision to withdraw his NSG security cover is discriminatory.

While addressing the reporters Mahanta stated that he has already filed a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court with regard to the withdrawal of NSG security cover, so that the matter is clarified, “However, there should be clarity regarding the use of the elite force for protection of VVIPs.”

“While the review done by Centre in December 2016 had retained my NSG protection, the decision was changed following another review carried out in January 2017,” mentioned Mahanta.

He informed as per an affidavit submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the decision to withdraw his NSG cover was taken following a letter by former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, whose NSG cover had also been withdrawn following the review in December last year.

“As per the affidavit, Gogoi had questioned why his own security cover was withdrawn only after seven months of stepping down from office even though Mahanta continued to enjoy NSG protection after 16 years of relinquishing charge as CM,” shared Mahanta, adding, “How can central intelligence say that there is vulnerability in December and again state the opposite the very next month.”

He pointed that as many as 13 leaders across India, including former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav continue to enjoy NSG security cover.

“If I do not face any threat why should the Centre provide me with security by CRPF personnel. I have never sought NSG cover,” former CM clarified, adding, “My question is only regarding government policy and I want it clarified. So I have approached the court.”