Delegation of ‘All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union’ Call on Dr. Jitendra Singh

A delegation of “All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union” (AMWJU) led by its President Wangkhemcha Shamjai called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Monday and discussed the prevailing situation of unrest in the State of Manipur.

In a memorandum submitted to Dr Jitendra Singh, the Manipur journalists expressed concern over the hardship faced by the people of the State as a result of the ongoing economic blockade imposed on the State’s National Highways by the United Naga Council (UNC).

The delegation also took up some of their issues directly related to Media functioning, for which they sought the Minister’s intervention. According to them, the media houses had been badly hit as a result of the UNC blockade leading to acute shortage of newsprint and other related material like printing plates, etc. In addition, they alleged that the movement of reporters to collect news has got hampered due to fuel shortage.

In a separate representation, the Manipur journalists also made a plea for the Central Government’s intervention for some of their issues pertaining media fraternity. These included appropriate financial assistance for constructing Press Housing Colony in Imphal and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting giving PIB accreditation to the individual journalists. Given the gravity of the fallout of the ongoing process, the journalists sought Dr Jitendra Singh’s immediate intervention to save them of their predicament and get the normalcy restored in the State.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, being the members of the media fraternity and belonging to literate sections of the society, their opinion holds great value and credibility. He said, he will certainly give due consideration to all the inputs received from them and would also take up the same with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other concerned agencies. He also called upon them to feel free to communicate in future as well and furnish whatever information or inputs they have at their disposal.