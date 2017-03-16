Delhi Airport Declared ‘Best Airport in India and Central Asia’

GMR Group-led consortium Delhi International Airport (DIAL) on Wednesday said Delhi`s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been declared as the “Best Airport in India and Central Asia” by Skytrax.

The announcement was made at the World Airport Awards held at Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Wednesday night. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are a global benchmark of airport excellence and widely known as the Passengers Choice Awards.

“It is a matter of great pride for us to receive yet another coveted award off global repute and I fully dedicate this to all our stakeholders and business associates at Delhi Airport. It is indeed an exemplary accomplishment, which is the result of our customer centric approach,” I. Prabhakara Rao, Chief Executive of DIAL, said in a statement.

The statement cited that the 2017 Awards were based on 13.82 million airport survey questionnaires that were completed by 105 different nationalities of air travelers during the survey period.

The Skytrax survey was operated from July 2016 to February 2017, covering 550 airports worldwide and evaluating traveller experiences across different services and products key performance indicators from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration.

The IGIA had recently achieved the world`s second position in the highest category — over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) — of Airport Service Quality Awards 2016, the statement added.

-IANS