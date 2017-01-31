Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of 3 Manipur Militants

A court in Delhi on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of suspected KCP (Poirei Meitei) militant Khoirom Ranjit and others till February 13.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh extended the judicial custody of Ranjit and his two associates.

Ranjit, allegedly a Commander-in-Chief of the militant outfit, was arrested along with a female cadre, Inugbamsanatombi Devi, and associate Pukhrihongbamibomcha Prem Kumar last week from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi.

The accused were allegedly involved in terror activities and running an extortion network.

