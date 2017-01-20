Delhi Court Extends KCP-PM Militant’s Police Custody

A court in Delhi on Thursday extended till January 24 the police custody of suspected KCP (Poirei Meitei) militant Khoirom Ranjit.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh allowed Delhi Police to quiz Ranjit for five more days after he was presented in court following the expiry of his seven-day police remand. Delhi Police sought extended custody of Ranjit, allegedly a Commander-in-Chief of the militant outfit, and told the court that he was trying to set up a terror base here and planning terror strikes.

The police said his custodial interrogation will help unearth the entire conspiracy. The court also sent Ranjit’s accomplice Pukhrihongbamibomcha to five-day police custody after he was presented before it on a transit remand.

According to police, Inugbamsanatombi Devi and Ranjit were arrested last week from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, while Pukhrihongbamibomcha was arrested from Manipur on the basis of information provided by Ranjit. Devi is undergoing judicial custody till January 31. The accused were allegedly involved in terror activities and running an extortion network.

