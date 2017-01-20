Delhi LG Directs Police to Connect with Northeast Community

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited Delhi Police headquarters and directed senior police officers to connect with the northeastern community.

In a meeting that he chaired, the LG also asked the force to ensure safety of women, senior citizens and called for effective policing initiatives, officials said.

“The LG has directed police to keep themselves upgraded technologically. The LG took a round of the central police command room. He was first given a ceremonial guard of honour,” a senior police officer said.

Baijal also observed that modern day policing is a challenging and a complex task in mega city like Delhi and assured his support in all such initiative where public interface and facilitation is worked upon. He also congratulated Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma on being appointed as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director.

