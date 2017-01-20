Delhi Police NE Unit Building to be Constructed in One and Half Year

The Delhi Police NE Special Police Unit iconic building will have grand auditorium having reflection of NE culture and history and will have engraved freedom fighters from NE states. This auditorium will be the hub for meeting, freshers meet, cultural meet of NE people and students, will also have NE cuisines eating house.

Building will have counselling, mediation, self defence unit, NE PCR unit apart from regular police station. It will also have greenery hillock from the rubbles of the existing demolished materilas at the entrance of the gate – symbolising NE hills.

Its a project that will cost 24 crore and is financed by Ministry of Women and Child Development, Govt of India. The land is allotted recently at New Delhi’s Nanakpura area.

After global tender, UPRNN Ltd is going to execute the work, noted Delhi architect Ramneek Hooda will be the architect for the project, famous NE architect Jay Khamrang and his company from Imphal will also be co-opted for giving NE flavour of the design and building.

“Today, we had initiation for starting of the building with Delhi Project Chief Mr S.H.I Abidi and Chief Engineer of the Company Er. B.C Sharma from the UPRNN Ltd Company in my office,” said JCP and Nodal officer for NE Robin Hibu via whatsapp who has steered the entire project.

Hibu further said through the same whatsapp message “Planning very soon over due – grand foundation stone laying ceremony by engaging all NE people of Delhi and NCR. We will invite our leaders. We too thank Ministry of WCD, MHA, UD ministries for making this project successful.”