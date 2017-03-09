Demand for Restoration of Nokma Rights for Women

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

A modest crowd of young and elderly women on Wednesday gathered at Chandmari playground in Tura to embark on a mission to revive and restore the custodial rights of women in Garo hills of Meghalaya.

In matrilineal Garo society, the women as head of a particular community (clan) in a village enjoy rights over land and natural resources in an A’king land. Head of a particular clan is given the title of a Nokma, the village head.

Mother’s Union, one of the oldest women’s organisation of Garo hills, established in 1941 made their voice loud and clear apt to this year theme – ‘Be Bold for Change’ to make the authorities realise that the traditional practices and the position of a women in Garo society has to be restored back.

“In Garo society female descendants are recognised as rightful owners of the A’king land belonging to a particular mahari (clan). The female is therefore conferred with the title of Nokma and all the powers relating to the land are her birthright to be exercised on the advice of the chras (maternal uncles) of the clan,” said Sume B. Sangma, secretary of Mother’s Union.

“Husband of the Nokma is designated as male Nokma but only for the purpose that he may assist her in the execution of her land powers. However now a days it is seen that the men are actually taking decision without even consulting the real Nokma,” stated Balsa Sangma, president of Mother’s Union, adding, “People understand that Nokma is a female but knowingly or unknowingly they assume that the husband of the Nokma for seeking decision on land and other resources in a particular clan land. This could be that most Nokma in rural areas are not educated and their husband takes the advantage.”

In the petition, Mother’s Union added, “Many unscrupulous practices are taking place due to the irregularity in legitimating the husbands as Nokmas parallel to the inherited title conferred upon the women”.

They also pointed out to the CEM that many illegitimate male custodians of the A’king land are mushrooming in rural areas for the like of chras, son-in-law and nephews who are executing the land powers on behalf of the Nokmas. They are engaging in a battle to become Nokmas by indulging in many immoral activities and by influencing illiterate and simple Nokmas.