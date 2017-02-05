‘Democratic Struggle of People Will be Taken to Its Logical Conclusion’

The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima has reiterated that the democratic struggle of the people began by the people of the State will be taken to its logical conclusion. This was resolved at a meeting held on Saturday in Kohima.

The NTAC also condemned that statement of Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang as most irrational to blame the democratic protest of the tribal bodies and the JCC for the killing of two youth and injuring several others during police firing at Dimapur and Longleng resulting to mob violence at Kohima and other parts of the state instead of owning responsibility.

“If the Chief Minister has any sense of modesty and reason, he must understand that his accusation is a mockery to democratic principles and common sense and calls for befitting punishment,” the NTAC statement issued by KT Vilie, convenor and CT Jamir, secretary read.

The Committee stated, “TR Zeliang, instead of listening to the voice of the public, banking on 42 MLAs who are forcefully confined within his bungalow and showing their support as a basis not to step down as the Chief Minister simply tells his level of reasoning.”

It reminded that the fall out is purely due to the Cabinet’s “devious decision” to sidetrack from the January 30, 2017 gentlemen’s agreement at Chumukedima witnessed by NBCC to postpone the scheduled ULB elections. The Committee therefore said the Chief Minister who is dubiously trying to hide behind the Constitution by deliberately ignoring the turmoil and hardships faced by the people and shying away from the truth to hold on to his post with blood in his hand has no moral right to continue in office but to step down immediately.

Meanwhile, the NTAC said that all the State Government offices will remain closed while government vehicles would be exempted from the purview of the ongoing bandh before 9AM and after 3PM. The Committee has however exempted government vehicles on duty for essential services.

It also stated that bandh will be relaxed on Sunday. AYO has been given the responsibility to mobilize the youths in respective colonies for which all tribes have been requested to extend co-operation. It has decided to invite all the tribal hohos for a coordination meeting on February 7, 2017 at APO conference hall at 11AM.

